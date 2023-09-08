Tribunal judgment: Only God can help Atiku and Obi politically – Primate Ayodele

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Friday, stated that only God can assist the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party, LP, counterpart, Peter Obi.

Ayodele stated that Atiku was playing his last politics while Obi could not be president of Nigeria.

The cleric disclosed this as he reacted to the presidential election petition tribunal judgment which upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele cautioned Atiku and Obi to be careful of ‘Emilokan’ syndrome.

“Only God can help Obi and Atiku politically. Atiku is playing his last politics and Peter Obi will not be Nigeria’s president even in the next dispensation, it won’t even go to the Igbos.

“When I warned Obi and Atiku about Emilokan, they took it with levity, they didn’t know it’s an advanced spiritual enchantment. They don’t take the word of God seriously and this led to their downfall,” he said.

According to Primate Ayodele, only divine intervention can help Atiku and Obi and no judge will be able to help them.





