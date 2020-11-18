Ebonyi NASS Caucus Disowns Umahi Over Defection to APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Less than 48 hours Ebonyi state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, dumped the People’s Democratic party PDP for the ruling All progressive Congress APC, the State (PDP) Caucus in the National Assembly has disowned him, saying he is on his own.

Umahi, who is chairman of South East governors forum, had on Tuesday during a press conference in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, formally announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling APC.

The National Leadership of the PDP had in a statement denied that Umahi dumped the party because of alleged injustice.

However, Chairman of the Ebonyi state National Assembly caucus and ex- Governor of the State, Senator Sam Egwu, at a press conference in Abuja Wednesday said though, Umahi has the right to join any political party of his choice, the reasons he advanced for his defection were untenable.

He stated the National Assembly members from the state, would not abandon the PDP because of Umahi.

“We remain proud card-carrying members of the PDP, the platform on which we contested elections in 2019 and won” the Senator said.

He insisted that the Governor should be the last person to jump ship having benefitted immensely from PDP in the past which included his appointment State PDP chairman, election as deputy governor and two-term governor on the platform of the party.

“We, the undersigned members of the Ebonyi State PDP caucus of the National Assembly, wish to address our fellow PDP members and other well-meaning Nigerians, on the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi from the PDP to the APC.

“For the sake of clarity, we wish to state that not a single member of the Ebonyi State PDP caucus of the National Assembly is defecting to the APC

“The three Distinguished Senators and five House of Representatives members remain proud card-carrying members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the platform under which we contested and won elections in 2019.

“The major reason given by Chief Umahi for defecting from the PDP to the APC is now in the Public domain which is that the PDP has not been fair to the People of the South East on the issue of zoning the Presidency and vice Presidency.

“While we support that it is the turn of the South East to fly the Presidential flag of any of the major political parties come 2023, yet we consider it impolitic, indecent and unwise to give ultimatums and conditionalities in a bid to secure zoning.

“Indeed, if there is any Ebonyi person who should remain eternally grateful to the PDP, that individual ought to be the Governor David Umahi; a man who was appointed the Ebonyi State Chairman of the PDP, made deputy governor of a PDP administration, and was elected for two terms under the banner of the PDP.

“As Governor, his two younger brothers were elected to principal offices of the PDP; one (Mr Austine Umahi) as the National Vice Chairman (South East) and another (Mr. Maxwell Umahi) as the Deputy State Chairman of the PDP.

“As democrats, we concede Chief Umahi’s right to join any political association of his choice.

“However, as Federal Lawmakers we are not unaware of the Supreme Court decision that candidates are products of political parties.

“What it means is that political office holders are not at liberty to migrate from one political platform to another, particularly when there is no division in their party.

“We wish to use this opportunity to thank the leadership of our grate party, the PDP for their prompt action in dissolving the ward, local government, state and Zonal structures of the party in Ebonyi State, and their announcement of a state caretaker team.

It added: “We also wish to thank teeming members and supporters in our various constituencies who have remained undaunted and committed to their membership of the PDP.

“We also wish to thank the South East caucus, and indeed the entire PDP family of the National Assembly.

“The lawmakers were joined at the press conference by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South).”

The text of the press conference was signed by Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu, Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator Mike Ama Nnachi, Rt. Hon. Sylvester Ogbaga, Rt. Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku, Rt. Hon. Edwin Anayo and Rt. Hon. Livinus Makwe.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe representing (Abia South), senatorial district joined the Ebonyi State PDP lawmakers at the Media briefing

The Umahi’s Defection has been generating mixed reaction in the South East zone, as well as Nigeria’s political arena, since the news filtered into the air on Tuesday.

