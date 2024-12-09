Trump Aims To End Birthright US Citizenship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday he would “have to” deport all undocumented immigrants in the United States, as he doubled down on his hardline campaign pledges including ending birthright citizenship.

“You have to do it,” he said during an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press,” after being asked if he planned on deporting “everyone who is here illegally over the next four years” of his term.

He also used his first formal television interview after the November election to insist he would end birthright citizenship — enshrined in the US Constitution — “if we can, through executive action,” calling it “ridiculous.”

Also, Trump said he would “absolutely” consider leaving NATO if allies didn’t “pay their bills.”

“They have to pay their bills,” Trump told reporters,” saying he would “absolutely” consider taking the United States out of the alliance unless members are “treating us fairly.”