Trump Associate Chris Christie Tests Positive For COVID-19

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He announced this via his twitter handle.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

Christie helped Trump prepared for last week’s presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and was at the White House ceremony last weekend and said that no one was wearing masks during debate prep.

“No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time,” Christie said in an interview on ABC. “And the group was about five or six people, in total.”

CNBC

