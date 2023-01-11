Turkish Airlines Plane Returns To Uganda’s Airport After Bird Strike During Take-Off

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Turkish Airlines plane destined for Istanbul, Turkey had to return to Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning after it struck a group of birds during take-off.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the country’s air transport regulator said the plane hovered in the Ugandan airspace for more than an hour.

“As a precautionary measure, the flight hovered in the Ugandan airspace before landing safely at Entebbe at 08:52 a.m. (local time),” the aviation body said in a statement.

“The aircraft is being checked for airworthiness before resuming the flight,” the UCAA added. NAN