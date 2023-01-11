W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Turkish Airlines Plane Returns To Uganda’s Airport After Bird Strike During Take-Off

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Around Africa Tuesday, January 10th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Turkish Airlines plane destined for Istanbul, Turkey had to return to Uganda’s Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday morning after it struck a group of birds during take-off.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the country’s air transport regulator said the plane hovered in the Ugandan airspace for more than an hour.

“As a precautionary measure, the flight hovered in the Ugandan airspace before landing safely at Entebbe at 08:52 a.m. (local time),” the aviation body said in a statement.



“The aircraft is being checked for airworthiness before resuming the flight,” the UCAA added. NAN

