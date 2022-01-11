Turkish Footballer Ahmet Calik Dies In Auto Crash

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Turkish footballer, Ahmet Calik, has died in a car crash.

The 27-year-old, who had adorned the international jerseys eight times and recently turned out for club Konyaspor, was involved in the clash on Tuesday morning in the capital city of Ankara.

The African Examiner writes that Calik also played for Super Lig giants Galatasaray after he spent his early years with Genclerbirligi.

According to available information, the incident occurred around 9am in the Hacilar District of Golbasi.

The defender’s car was said to have gone out of control on the Ankara-Nigde motorway before overturning.

The deceased footballer was alone in the vehicle, Mirror UK reports.

In a statement, Konyaspor said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our football player Ahmet Calik, who has won the love of our fans and our city since the first day he came to Konyaspor.

“Condolences to all of us, especially to the family of our football player Ahmet Calik.”