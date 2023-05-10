Twitter To Allow Calls, Encrypted Messages – Musk

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twitter Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, on Wednesday announced a series of new features for the social platform.

He revealed that Twitter, in its latest version, will come with support for direct message replies, voice/video chats, and encrypted DM 1.0.

Musk made this known on his Twitter page.

He wrote, “With the latest version of the app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just the most recent) and use any emoji reaction.

“Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”