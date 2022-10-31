Twitter To Charge Verified Users $20 Monthly — Elon Musk

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Twitter has announced plans to charge almost $20 monthly for verification.

This is coming barely 48 hours after Elon Musk took over Twitter ownership.

According to a Daily Mail report, Musk wants to launch a pay-for-play verification system in which verified users are charged $20 per month.

The Tesla chief executive, in a tweet on Sunday, said, “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

Engineers at the micro-blogging company have until November 7 to launch the scheme or face being fired.

The project was communicated to employees on October 30.