Shell Sees Bright Future For Nigerian Companies In Offshore Developments

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Ltd (SNEPCo) has said Nigerian companies have a lot to benefit if they are prepared to take advantage of more opportunities in its offshore and shallow water oil and gas projects.

Speaking at the 5th Nigerian Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, SNEPCo Managing Director, Ronald Adams said projects such as Bonga Southwest Aparo, Bonga North and Bonga Main Life extension could grow Nigerian businesses and improve their expertise if they applied themselves seriously to executing higher value contracts.

“SNEPCo pioneered Nigeria’s deepwater frontier with the Bonga development as the first deepwater oilfield exploration and production venture in the country,” Adams said in remarks delivered by Head Supply Chain, Charles Oranyeli.

“Our operations have greatly benefitted Nigerian businesses, and we expect them to get ready to take up more opportunities.” he stated.

Adams said Nigerian companies could upscale their skills and continue to offer services in logistics, drilling, fabrication and construction of subsea manifolds, mooring and loading systems, pressure vessels and provision of gas processing equipment in deep-water, as well as procurement and civil works in shallow water.

Since starting production at Bonga in 2005, SNEPCo has been supporting Nigerian contractors and service providers to grow their capacity through the development of systems and a competent workforce with the aim to deliver projects safely, on time and within budget not only in Nigeria but also in the West Arican subregion.

The efforts have enabled Nigerian companies to play prominent roles in the safe and efficient operations of the Bonga Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel which produced the 1-billionth barrel of oil from the field on February 3, 2023.

Adams added: “SNEPCo sees Nigerian content development as a business driver and not a regulatory requirement and will continue to support our companies to lay even bigger roles in their support for oil and gas operations.”

The three-day NOGOF is being hosted by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) with the theme: “Driving Investment and Production Growth: Shaping a Sustainable Future for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry Through Indigenous Capacity Development.”

SNEPCo is among the sponsors of the event, and is hosting an exhibition, highlighting its contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy and communities.