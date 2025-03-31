Two Dead In Gombe Eid Stampede

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Two children have died following a stampede that occurred at the Gombe main Eid prayer ground on Sunday.

The children were identified as Aisha Salisu Ahmed (4½ years old) and Maryam Abdullahi Gwani (4 years old),

The stampede was said to have started when a crowd consisting mostly of women and children rushed to leave the venue in haste,

Several other persons suffered varying degrees of injuries.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, in a statement signed by Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Ismaila Uba Misilli, condoled with the families of the two young girls who lost their lives, adding, “We grieve with their families during this difficult time, and our hearts are with them as they mourn the loss of their beloved children”.

Governor Yahaya directed a comprehensive investigation to examine the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event and to prevent such occurrences in the future.

He said, “The safety and well-being of our citizens remain a top priority”, adding that the state government is committed to ensuring that lessons are learned and corrective measures are put in place.

According to the statement, the governor had earlier sent a high-powered delegation, led by the Chief of Staff of Government House, Alhaji Abubakar Inuwa Kari, to visit the medical facilities where the victims were receiving treatment to sympathize with them as well as ensure that the affected individuals receive the best possible care.

In all the facilities visited, including Zainab Bulkachuwa Hospital, Specialist Hospital and Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, most of the patients were seen in stable condition, with doctors assuring that they would be discharged soon, just as other patients from the same incident had been treated and discharged before the delegation’s visit.

The Governor has directed that all medical expenses for the victims be fully covered by the state government to provide for their well-being and recovery as well as to relieve their parents of any financial burden related to the treatment of their loved ones.