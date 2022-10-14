U-17 WWC: Nigeria Thrash New Zealand 4-0 To Revive World Cup Campaign

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s Flamingos got their 2022 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup campaign back on track after a comfortable 4-0 win against New Zealand in their second Group B game today.

The Flamingos went into the game on the back of a 2-1 loss to Germany in their group opener.

First half goals from Amina Bello, Miracle Usani and second half strikes from Taiwo Afolabi and Etim Edidiong earned the Flamingos the deserved win.

The Nigerian side took a deserving lead through Bello on 16th minutes, who headed in a cross from Tumininu Adeshina

In the 34th minute Usani made it 2-0 before Afolabi added the third goal with 15th minutes left.

And in the 90th minute Edidiong registered the fourth goal to complete the rout.

The Flamingos will face Chile in their final group game on Monday, 17 October.