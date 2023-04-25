W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

U.S. President Biden To Run For 2nd Term

Posted by Featured, Latest News, World News Tuesday, April 25th, 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – U.S. President Joe Biden, plans to run for another term in office, he announced on Twitter on Tuesday.
“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy.
“To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Biden tweeted.
“That’s why I’m running for reelection as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”
The tweet came with a three-minute video clip launching his campaign for re-election in 2024.
Biden won the 2020 presidential election against then Republican incumbent Donald Trump.
Biden has been in office since January 2021; he moved into the White House as the oldest president ever.
Biden will be 81 years old at the time of the election in about one and a half years.
At the end of a possible second term, he would be 86.



Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=87387

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us