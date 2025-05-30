Underage Sex Comment: NANTIP Summons Speed Darlington

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Darlington Okoye, better known as ‘Speed Darlington’, has been invited by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons over claims of sexual misconduct with a minor.

Darlington sparked public outrage after he claimed to have had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old minor.

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency reported the matter to NAPTIP, calling for a thorough investigation into the disturbing claims.

Reacting, Darlington, in a follow-up video, stated that he just made the issue known so that he can promote his new song.

Also, he apologised for any offence or discomfort his remarks may have caused.

In a statement issued on Thursday, NAPTIP disclosed that it has invited Speed Darlington for questioning. The agency also announced that further action would be taken against the singer should he fail to comply.