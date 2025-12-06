Fubara Praises Tinubu for His Re-instatement

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has attributed his return to office after the six-month emergency rule to the “special favour” of President Bola Tinubu, while reaffirming his administration’s commitment to fully funding Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu-Oroworukwu, Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the combined 37th and 38th convocation of the university on Saturday, Fubara said many challenges faced by the state could have been avoided if democracy had not been temporarily interrupted. “It is only by the special grace of God, the special favour from Mr President, that we are standing here still as the ones presiding over the affairs of Rivers State,” he told the gathering.

The governor assured university stakeholders that his administration would resume full responsibilities and address complaints raised during the convocation. He outlined funding priorities that include closing infrastructural gaps, enhancing security, and improving the welfare of students and staff. Satellite campuses outside Port Harcourt facing operational challenges, he added, would receive accelerated attention in 2026.

“We will continue to fulfil our financial obligations to the university, ensuring improved infrastructure as well as the security and welfare of staff and students. Education remains the most vital investment for national development,” Fubara said.

Highlighting RSU’s growth, the governor praised its commitment to quality education, intellectual development, and leadership training aligned with state and national development goals. He encouraged the university leadership to intensify research and innovation to address socio-economic challenges in Rivers State and Nigeria.

Fubara congratulated the 13,242 graduates of the combined convocation, which included first degrees, diplomas, and certificates. He urged them to seize emerging opportunities across the state and nationwide, emphasizing entrepreneurship, creative problem-solving, integrity, and perseverance. “As you step into the future, let integrity, hard work, and honesty guide you. Cherish the sacrifices made for your education and live a life of purpose, kindness, and compassion,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Isaac Zeb-Obipi, presiding over his first convocation since his March 6, 2025, appointment, highlighted progress under his administration, including accommodation for 40,000 students and full accreditation for all programmes. Out of the graduates, 10,648 received first degrees, 2,594 completed postgraduate programmes, while 157 earned First Class honours.

Chancellor HRH Dr Sidi Mohammad praised Governor Fubara for making RSU one of Nigeria’s best-funded public universities and encouraged universities to embrace emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, to enhance learning while maintaining academic integrity.

Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman, Hon. Okey Wali, SAN, commended the governor’s strong funding support, which he said significantly boosted RSU’s operational capacity. Wali unveiled a five-year Strategic Development Plan (2026–2030) aimed at transforming RSU into a globally recognised institution. The plan includes translating research into marketable products, restructuring administration with a third Deputy Vice-Chancellor position, and enforcing zero-tolerance policies against corruption, extortion, and sexual harassment.