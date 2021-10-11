Unknown Gunmen Invade Police Station , Abduct Female Officer ,Patrol Vehicles, Other Items Vandalized In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An unnamed female police officer has been abducted and patrol vehicle as well as other items vandalized, after armed men attacked the Umulopka police Divisional headquarters in Uzo Uwani council area of Enugu state .

According to the State Command, the hoodlums, had invaded the Station in the evening hours, during which they vandalized vehicles and other items.

The State police public Relations officer PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe confirmed the attack in a statement made available to African Examiner Monday in Enugu.

He said: “the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, (CP) Abubakar Lawal, has ordered the State CID and tactical teams of the Command to intensify ongoing investigative efforts to locate a missing female personnel.

“And fish out the yet-to-be identified hoodlums, who in their numbers attacked and vandalized vehicles and other items at Umulokpa Police Divisional Headquarters in Uzo-Uwani LGA, in the evening hours of 09/10/2021.

“He gave this order after leading a team of Senior Police Officers and Commanders of the Command’s tactical/operational teams to the scene.

“Meanwhile, the general public, particularly citizens of the State, have been enjoined to assist the Command with credible information and/or intelligence that will lead to the location of the said personnel and arrest of the assailants.

” Such information/intelligence, which will be treated confidentially, can be sent through contact042ppro@gmail.com or by calling 08032003702 or 08075390883.























