Police Intercepts 3.21 Tonnes Of Cannabis In Central Morocco

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Moroccan police on Saturday seized 3.21 tonnes of cannabis near the city of Guelmim.

During this operation, five people aged between 34 and 47, were arrested for their alleged links to an international drug trafficking network, said a statement by the Moroccan police.

Many materials were seized, including two inflatable boats and four outboard engines, the statement added.

The banned substance was hidden in an agricultural farm located in the town of Asboya, 30 kilometres from Guelmim.

The suspects were placed in custody, while investigations are underway to arrest all the people involved in these criminal activities, said the statement.

It added that this operation was part of the efforts made by Morocco to fight against cross-border crimes and international drug trafficking.

Despite efforts to crack down on cannabis cultivation during the past decade, Morocco remains one of the world's largest producers of the narcotic plant, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
























