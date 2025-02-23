Uproar Over Reports On Planned Amputation Of Annie Idibia’s Leg

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The recent reports concerning the health of Annie Idibia have generated reactions online as many netizens are expressing their feelings over reports that doctors are planning to amputate her leg due to a worsening injury.

The health report concerning Annie Idibia emerged on some online news platforms over the weekend as it was alleged that the actress has been struggling with the condition since last year.



Also, this development is coming on the heels of 2Baba’s proposal to his new love interest and Edo State lawmaker, Hon Natasha Irobosa Osawaru who is representing Egor constituency,

According to sources, Annie’s family intends to send her to India to salvage her leg.

Some netizens, reacting to this, took to their account to share their thoughts concerning this recent development.

Many questioned the credibility of the news and some simply sent their prayers and well wishes.

A user writes: “God forbid! I hope this is not true. Annie has been through so much already.”

Another concerned user writes: “These blogs just want to trend. If Annie’s leg was that bad, wouldn’t we have seen a statement from her family?”

The African Examiner gathers some of the reactions of other netizens below:

@lykay writes: “Make 2face help this woman oh, na beg I dey beg Abeg.

@unknownisu writes: “Despite hating Tubaba, I think people are trying to manipulate the public now lol.”

@udehenugu writes: “Drug dey affect leg??”

"Do you want her husband to donate his leg to her?"

As of the time of filing this report, neither 2Baba nor Annie have addressed this report.

