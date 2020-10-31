US Military Rescues Kidnapped American In Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen had kidnapped 27-year-old Philip Walton in Niger on October 26 and moved him to northern Nigeria where he was held captive.

The Pentagon disclosed that the operation was executed on Saturday.

“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation,” Pentagon spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

Hoffman appreciated the role of international partners in the mission.

He also disclosed that the United States will continue to protect his people and interests anywhere in the world.

The operation which was conducted by the Navy’s elite SEAL Team 6 flown by Air Force special operations, lasted for several hours and eliminated six of the seven kidnappers.

In a statement, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said Walton will soon join his family.

Pompeo also applauded the military for the successful extraction stressing that the United States will always look out for its nationals.

Pompeo said: “Thanks to the extraordinary courage and capabilities of our military, the support of our intelligence professionals, and our diplomatic efforts, the hostage will be reunited with his family.

“We will never abandon any American taken hostage.”

