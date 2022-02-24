Uzodinma Has Failed Imo, PDP ‘ll Retake Back The State – Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has failed saying that the People’s Democratic Party will reclaim the state come 2023.

Gov. Wike disclosed this in the special grand reception organized to celebrate the National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu by the Imo State PDP chapter in Owerri, on Wednesday.

According to him, he was at the reception to talk about the importance for the PDP to plan and reclaim the Governorship seat in Imo State.

“The only mistake that we will make to allow the man to come back is for us not to work together, and we will not make that mistake.

“Now, all of us must unite. If there is no party, there will be no governor. If there is no party, there will be no president.

“Let nobody fear, nobody can intimidate us. Can you be intimidated? All that time has passed when somebody that carried fourth will come first. It will never happen again,” he said.