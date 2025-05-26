2027: No Automatic Ticket, Labour Party Reacts To Peter Obi’s Declaration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Labour Party, LP, on Monday has stated that there is no automatic ticket for any candidate who intends to run for presidency come 2027.

Obiorah Ifoh, the National Publicity Secretary, stated this as he responded to a remark made by former LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who stated that he might be contesting again on the platform of the party.

The African Examiner recalls that Obi, speaking at an event in Abuja, said he would consider running under the LP platform “for now.”

Reacting, Ifoh denied celebrating the news and added that the party is not opposed to the former Anambra State governor running.

The statement reads: “The attention of the leadership of the Labour Party has been drawn to the news trending in the media that the party is ‘celebrating’ that its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has declared his intention to run on the platform of the party in 2027.

“I want to state emphatically that I was quoted out of context and therefore, the impression conveyed by the news was erroneous, inaccurate and does not in any way reflect the position and mood in the party.

“First, while we are not opposed to anybody running under the platform of the Labour Party in the 2027 general election, we need to make it categorically clear that the party has a long-standing rule on how its candidates shall emerge, and an automatic ticket is not one of the routes.

“Recall that at the party’s National Convention in 2024, the party had erroneously granted automatic tickets to our former Presidential candidate and the only governor of the party, however, that decision has since been rescinded and reversed after consulting the statute books.”