VON DG, Okechukwu Applauds Buhari Over Signing Of Electoral Act

……Says, Validates Vote-Rigging-Vaccine VRV

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, and Chieftain of the ruling All progressive Congress APC, has joined millions of other Nigerians in applauding President Muhammadu Buhari, members of the National Assembly, Attorney General of the Federation, and Civil Society Organisation for the profound assent to the Electoral Act amendment bill.

He said the coming into force of Electoral Act 2022 marks a significant turning point in Nigeria’s journey towards electoral reforms, reinforced democratic rights, higher voters turn out and consolidation of democracy.

The Enugu State born politician and Social Crusader stressed that by signing the bill into law, the President has given lovers of democracy a booster shot of Vote-Rigging-Vaccine (VRV).

He noted that contrary to insinuations by naysayers, who like Joseph Goebbels of Nazi Germany, kept on telling the big lie and fake news that Buhari will not sign the bill and those who believed them, President has proved them wrong by endorsing the VRV, a crucial piece of electoral legislation.

Okechukwu, who is also a founding member of (APC), stated that through the strokes of his signature-pen on the bill, President Buhari has bequeathed to Nigerians an Electoral Act that empowers the deployment of the Smart Card Reader, Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other technological devices for electoral fidelity.

According to him, “By virtue of the Electoral Act 2022, the VRV offers electronic accreditation and electronic transmission of results.

“These voters empowerment machine combined to revolutionize free, fair and transparent elections in Nigeria. Electronic Transmission of result is the key element in the Act and will automatically boost voters turn out to 60% in future elections.

“Electronic Transmission (VRV) is the lofty milestone and indeed, comes as one of the progressive legacies of Mr President who, as a victim of vote-rigging has always craved for law instrument that contains progressive provisions to knock out thuggery during accreditation, voting and collation processes.

“By consolidating the power of votes to count and transparently so counted, President Buhari has finally empowered the people to come out in large numbers to choose their leaders without interference of the dreaded Money Bags.”

The DG VON equally expressed the hope that from henceforth, Nigerians will be less attracted by stomach infrastructure or vote buying and need not protest or demonstrate against misrule, maintaining that with the Vote-Rigging-Vaccine (VRV) strengthened by black ink of the law, Nigerians can now troop out to voting booths on Election Day with confidence that their votes would vote out bad leaders.

He said the battle between leaders and the led over accountability has shifted to the ballot box and social contract strengthened to be honoured.

The VON boss, therefore urged Nigerians to always reflect on the remarks by President Buhari when he signed the bill, especially where the President said, “Distinguished Senators and Honorable Members of the National Assembly, from the review, it is my perspective that the substance of the Bill is both reformative and progressive.

I am making this bold declaration, because I foresee the great potentials of the Bill. Worthy of note include the democratic efficacy of the Bill with particular reference to sections 3,9(2), 34, 41, 47, 84(9), (10) and (11) among others.”

He posited that “Mr. President’s statement not only offers hope for a better democratic culture forever in our dear country, but also reinforces our long hope to become truly the giant of Africa.

Okechukwu also appeals to INEC to put its acts together so as to give life to VRV; the ultimate instrument of Voters Empowerment and democratic risorgimento in Nigeria.

For political parties, he cautioned them to beware for Buhari’s VRV is a searchlight on their commitment to internal democracy and building of a united and inclusive country.