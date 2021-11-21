VON DG Okechukwu Joins Ohaneze To Beg Buhari To Release IPOB Leader Kanu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director General of Voice of Nigeria, (Von), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has joined apex Igbo Socio cultural organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo in applauding president Muhammadu Buhari for the recent warm reception he accorded some Igbo leaders, who recently visited him in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Okechukwu appealed to President Buhari to honour elder statesman and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi who led the delegation with the release of leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra IPOB, leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

In the same vein, he also appeal to Biafran agitators to support Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

“I join, Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and people of goodwill nationwide in commending President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to consider the release of held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“I also appeal to IPOB to support Nigeria President of Igbo extraction 2023 project. I thinks IPOB support will kill two birds with one stone.” Okechukwu submitted.

African Examiner recalled that Igbo leaders led by Chief Amaechi, had visited President Buhari in Aso Rock at the weekend, where they requested the president to release the IPOB leader, who was intercepted in Kenya in June this year.

Kanu had fled Nigeria in 2017, jumping bail after his Afaraukwu home in Abia State was invaded by soldiers. He is being tried for treason.

However, president Buhari had said during the visit that, “You’ve made an extremely difficult demand on me as leader of this country.

” The implication of your request is very serious. In the last six years since I became president, nobody would say I have confronted or interfered in the work of the Judiciary.

“I said that the best thing was to subject him to the system, Let him make his case in court, instead of giving very negative impressions of the country from the outside. I feel it’s even a favour to give him that opportunity.”

Asked if IPOB support for Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project is a precondition, for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Okechukwu said Capital No.

“Capital NO, it is not a precondition, all am saying is that Mr President and host of other Nigerians are silently in support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project, but are weary and reticent of IPOB stance.

“Therefore, in my little opinion, IPOB support of our project will kill two birds with one stone.” Okechukwu quipped.

Prodded further, Okechukwu explained that one stone is the release of Mazi Kanu, another is the return of economic activities in our geopolitical zone and, thirdly IPOB support will no doubt rekindle wider support of Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

“My understanding of IPOB agitation is to end Igbo marginalization; if that’s the case then our 2023 Nigeria President of Igbo extraction will be the end of the civil war. Nigerians are waiting for IPOB to change gear” the Von boss stated.