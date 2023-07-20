We’ll Deliver On Our Promises, Tinubu Assures Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration would deliver on its promises in spite of the present challenges.

According to him, the country will witness prosperity, stressing that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The President stated this while felicitating with Muslims on Islamic New Year.

He said, “as we persevere and struggle to confront our present challenges and the temporary pain we experience, I enjoin you to remain hopeful that there is light and prosperity at the end of the tunnel.

“My team and I are leaving no stone unturned in our bid to deliver on the promises we made, in spite of the present difficulties’

In his message to Muslims, Tinubu said “I send my heartfelt felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and around the world as we witness the end of another Hijri lunar calendar.

“I pray the incoming HijriYear 1445 usher in a more peaceful and prosperous period in our lives.

“While celebrating the New Year, I implore you, fellow compatriots, to imbibe the important values of patience, perseverance and faithfulness, which were at the roots of the decision by Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to migrate from Mecca to Madina, 1445 years ago.

‘As we usher in the New Islamic Year, I urge you all to engage in prayers and supplications to God Almighty to direct and protect our path to greatness and prosperity in Nigeria”, he added





