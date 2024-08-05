Tinubu Congratulates D’Tigress On Historic Win At Paris Olympics

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Bola Tinubu has congratulated D’Tigress for qualifying for the quarter-final of women’s basketball at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In a statement by his spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the President said D’Tigress would be the first African team in basketball to play in the quarter-finals at the Olympics.

“The President commends the team for their uncommon demonstration of resilience, teamwork and diligence.

“President Tinubu also commends the coach and managers of the team for their dedication.

“The President enjoins the brave Tigress not to rest on their oars until the final victory is won,” said Ngelale.

He said the President assured the team and the entire Nigerian contingent at the 2024 Olympics of his support as they fly the nation’s flag at the global sports event.