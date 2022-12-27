Arthur Eze Is Scared Of Losing Influence – Obi’s Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Diran Onifade, the Spokesperson for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has reacted to the comments made by popular businessman, Arthur Eze.

African Examiner had earlier reported that Eze had tasked Peter Obi to shelve his 2023 presidential ambition as the Igbos had other plans.

Reacting, Onifade in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Tuesday stated that the statement of Arthur Eze is unfortunate but not unexpected.

Onifade who stated that Arthur Eze was expressing his personal opinion on the subject, said, “It is the influence of people like that that we want to take our politics away from.

“He is part of the establishment and structure that young Nigerians want to take our country back from.

“When we take power from the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, the likes of Arthur Eze will no longer wield the kind of influence they enjoy today.

“You don’t expect them to take this lying down. Our candidate and our campaign remain focused on the take ahead which is to take back our country, rebuild it to make it take its proper place in the comity of nations. “