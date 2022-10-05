Why ASUU ‘ll Not Be Stopped By CONUA – Prof Osodeke

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has opened up concerning the recent registration of two new trade unions by the government for academic staff in the university system, saying that the development does not pose any threat to its existence.

The National President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, was reported to have made this known to Vanguard newspaper as he reacted to the news of the government’s registration of new unions.

According to him, Osodeke stated that it is inconsequential as his union cannot be threatened with the development.

“That does not in any way affect us. We are a disciplined and focused union and we know what we are doing and what we are after. Let them register as many unions as they like. The sky is big enough for birds to fly.”

He further stated that ASUU members are not saboteurs or bootlickers and its members know their vision and mission.