Why I Converted To Islam -Mercy Aigbe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has converted to Islam and also disclosed her reason for doing so..

The African Examiner recalls that her husband, Kazeem Adeoti, gathered friends, relatives, and colleagues for a lecture on Ramadan and following the success of the event, the actress was interviewed by journalists and she confirmed her conversion to Islam.

In the video, the actress tasked Nigerians to address her as Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti.

“Insha Allah, My new name is Hajia Meenah Mercy Adeoti. Meenah with the H. I’m so so so excited. I feel fulfilled actually. This is actually my first Ramadan lecture and then Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. It’s like gathering people and letting them be aware of what Allah says, so that we can follow the rules that Allah has set. So I’m so happy that people that we called came here,” she said in parts of the video.

Also, the actress recently talked about having to wake up for Sahur during the Ramadan period.

Uploading a photo of her asleep, the actress stated that it has been hard to wake up for prayer. According to her, she is coping better with fasting but she is still struggling to wake up to eat early in the morning as she is always sleepy