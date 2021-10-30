Why I Resign My Appointment -Enugu Commissioner for Lands

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner for lands and Urban Development Enugu state, South East Nigeria , Dr. Victor Nnam, has given reason why he resigned his appointment, saying his action is in protest against the sudden removal of some departmental Heads under his ministry by the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi led government.

Nnam, a Surveyor by profession was appointed by Ugwuanyi in 2019 to administer the ministry, which is one of the core revenue generating arm of the state government.

He equally hinted that lack of free hand to operate was part of the reason he quit the lucrative Ministry.

The Commissioner in his resignation letter dated 29th October 2021 being Friday which he personally signed, thanked Governor Ugwuanyi, for giving him the opportunity to serve the good people of Enugu.

He however cited the recent removal of the professional heads of department under him as reason for his resignation.

The former Commissioner disclosed to an online media platform shortly after tendering his resignation that his “conscience will no longer allow him to continue to serve the current administration while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.

He maintained that he accepted the appointment in 2019 with hope that he was going to be allowed to bring on board World Best Practice in land administration which made him to immediately proposed for the establishment of a GIS land administration system so that the Ministry would stamp out land grabbers and create investors’ confidence in the land system, but the proposal was rejected without explanation till date.

“I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for lands and Urban Development, Enugu State with effect from today, Friday 29th of October 2021, and submit the black Prado SUV with plate number IENSG 5712 to your office.

“Thank you, your Excellency for giving me the opportunity to serve the good people of Enugu State”.

Chief Dr. Victor Nnam confirmed that his resignation letter has been received by the office of the Governor.

African Examiner learnt that Governor Ugwuanyi had on Thursday ordered the immediate removal of some heads of department in the ministry for failing to adhere to his directive to the ministry to stop processing Certificate of Occupancy, for land allottees including those who had fulfilled the requirements as well as other undisclosed matters.

The displaced officials some of who were reassigned to other ministries include the State Director of Lands, Mrs. Chinyere Nebedum, Director of Town Planning, Mr. Paul Ugwueze, Surveyor General of the state, Mr. Godwin Ishiwu and Nnekka Udengwu, Head of Deeds.

The Secretary to the Commissioner for Land, who is a civil servant was also removed and replaced by a reverend sister whose names could not be ascertained by press time.

As at the time of filing this report the state government was yet make any official statement on the development .























