Why I Stopped Drinking Alcohol — Osinbajo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed why he gave up drinking alcohol, saying the decision was influenced by an experience during his time working abroad.

Osinbajo said the turning point came while he was in Mogadishu, where he met a colleague at a restaurant.

According to him, although he was a born-again Christian and a pastor, he still drank alcohol at the time, believing there was nothing wrong with it.

He recalled that after leading a fellowship service one Sunday, he went to a restaurant intending to buy beer before returning to his room to read his Bible.

However, upon entering, he noticed that his colleagues, who were drinking, quickly hid their drinks when they saw him.

When he asked one of them why, the colleague reportedly told him, “You are the priest, we must not be drinking where the priest is.”

Osinbajo said the comment struck him deeply and made him reconsider his actions.

He explained that at that moment, he realised he could not continue drinking while being seen as a spiritual leader.

The former vice president said that experience ultimately led him to stop drinking alcohol.