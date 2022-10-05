Winners of Amstel Malta Ultra Marathon Receive Cash Prizes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Winners of the just-concluded ‘Run for the Coal City’, the 20km Ultra marathon race organized by Amstel Malta Ultra, in conjunction with Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports, have been rewarded with cash prizes.

Participants commenced at Okpara square, Enugu and covered the mapped-out route spanning eleven vantage points from Okpara square to the Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium gate. The participants were given color-coded wristbands at every point to ensure that they followed the mapped route exactly.

The winner of the Marathon for the male category Chinecherem Kingsley Onyia, was rewarded with the cash prize of N500,000, Okechukwu Donatus and Egu Kenechi, who finished second and third position, received N250,000 and N150,000 respectively.

Expressing joy, the winner of the male category, Onyia said: “I am so happy and excited that I got to compete and win. I am especially grateful to Amstel Malta Ultra and the Enugu state government for organizing this competition”.

For the female categories, 20-year-old, Affigbo Esther from Lagos state came first place, followed by 35-year-old Helen Mammah from Abuja and 14-year-old Patience Joseph, from Imo state, winning N500,000, N250,000 and N150,000.

Similarly, the winner of the female category, Affigbo expressed her delight and appreciation. In her words, “I feel great, coming first place for the females in this marathon. I am grateful to Amstel Malta Ultra for organizing this competition as it is a great way to help the youths”.

In addition to the prizes won by the first three finishers in both categories, participants that came in 4th to 20th place in the marathon in the male and female categories were also rewarded with 10,000 naira each.

The Ultra Marathon race is the second event in the 3-week long fitness lineup of activities scheduled to be held between September 24 to October 8 in the coal city.

Flagging off the Ultra marathon, which was held on Saturday, the Enugu State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe, welcomed all participants and urged them to have fun and run for more than the prize.

The commissioner said the essence of the marathon is to support healthy living and fitness.

While speaking on the success of the event, the Senior Marketing Manager of Amstel Malta, Chidi Egwu said this is the beginning of new things for the people of Enugu.

“Amstel Malta is a brand that encourages people to choose the best way to live and will continue to support the good people of Enugu state in their journey to a healthy and better living.

“I am very impressed with the turnout, seeing lots of very promising talents both in the male and female category. It was a fantastic outing, the first for Amstel Malta in Enugu”, he added