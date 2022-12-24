Wole Soyinka Is Alive – Sowore Debunks Rumour

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has refuted claims that the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka is dead.

African Examiner writes that they were rumours on social media, particularly Twitter, claiming that that the novelist had passed away.

However, Sowore who took to his Facebook page to refute the claims stated that the playwright is alive and kicking, asking Nigerians to ignore the rumour.

He wrote: “Nothing wrong with Prof. Wole Soyinka, he is alive and kicking. Kindly ignore rumours of his death”