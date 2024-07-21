World Leaders Speak On Biden’s Withdrawal From U.S. Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Joe Biden’s decision on Sunday to end his campaign to seek reelection in November is generating reactions from foreign leaders.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had known President Biden for years and that “He’s a great man.

“Everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend.

“To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his reaction on X, said, “Joe Biden has achieved a great deal – for his country, for Europe, for the world,

“Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong, and the U.S. is a good and reliable partner for us.

“His decision not to run again deserves recognition.”

Reacting in a statement, new British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “I respect President Biden’s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency.”

He added: “I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.”

Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant on his part thanked Biden for his unwavering support of Israel over the years.

“Your steadfast backing, especially during the war, has been invaluable.

“We are grateful for your leadership and friendship,” he added.

SPANISH PRIME MINISTER PEDRO SANCHEZ ON X:

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez in his comments on X said he admired “the brave and dignified decision of president @JoeBiden.

“Thanks to his determination and leadership.

“The U.S. overcame the economic crisis after the pandemic and the serious assault on the Capitol and has been exemplary in its support for Ukraine in the face of Putin’s Russian aggression.

“A great gesture from a great president who has always fought for democracy and freedom.”

Irish prime minister Simon Harris said in a statement: “On behalf of the people and government of Ireland. I … would like to thank you Mr President for your global leadership and your friendship as you make your announcement that you will not stand in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.”

Harris who reacted in a statement added:

“Joe Biden, in all the offices he has held, has always been an unwavering voice and passionate worker for peace on the island of Ireland and our country owes him a great debt for this.”

Some of the other world leaders who reacted to Biden’s withdrawal are: Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Peskov who in an interview with shot News outlet, said: “The elections are still four months away.

”And that is a long period of time in which a lot can change…We need to be patient and carefully monitor what happens.”

”The priority for us is the special military operation,” Peskov added, referring to the war in Ukraine.