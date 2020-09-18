WTO: Okonjo-Iweala Makes Final List Of 5 Candidates

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian nominee for WTO job, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has emerged among the five candidates that will go to the next stage for the position of the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the WTO saying that member countries favored five out of the eight candidates who showed interest in the position.

The candidates who are now in the race are Amina C. Mohamed of Kenya, Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Liam Fox of the United Kingdom and Yoo Myung-hee of the Republic of Korea.

The eliminated candidates are Jesus Seade Kuri of Mexico, Tudor Ulianovschi of Moldova and Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh of Egypt.

According to David Walker, the ambassador from New Zealand who also doubles as the general council chair for the selection committee disclosed that the second phase of consultations will start on September 24 and run until October 6.

During this period, members will be enjoined in the confidential consultations to express two choices and this will reduce the number of candidates from five to two.

“Following this process, Ambassador Walker will call another heads of delegations meeting at which the results will be announced to the WTO membership. The timetable for the third and final round of consultations will be announced at that time,” a statement by the WTO read.

“The ultimate objective of this measured and clearly defined process is to secure a consensus decision by members on the next Director-General.”

