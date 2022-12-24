Xmas/New Year Celebrations: Anambra CP, Echenge Felicitate With Anambarians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, felicitates with Christians worldwide, especially in Anambra State on the celebration of Christmas & New Year.

He enjoins the good people of Anambra State to be law-abiding, vigilant, and security conscious at all time.

Meanwhile, to ensure a secure, peaceful, and hitch-free celebration, the Command has intensified confidence-building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential areas, places of worship, and places of public resort. etc

The Command is also collaborating with other Security Agencies and Stakeholders within the State to provide adequate security and safety during and after the festive period.

The CP while wishing the good people of Anambra a peaceful and happy Christmas and New year celebrations, also entreats them to use this period of festivity to pray for the peace and security of the State and the Nation at large. They are encouraged to report suspicious person(s)or movement(s)to the nearest Police Station or through the Command Emergency number 112 or call 07039194332 for a prompt response. The ‘npf rescue me app’ is also available for free download on both Android and Apple IOS, for Android and iPhone users respectively.

*DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO, Anambra State Police Command*