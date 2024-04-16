Zambia Halts Issuance Of Charcoal Production Permits

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Zambian Government has stopped the issuance of cordwood permits for charcoal production in an effort to control deforestation.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Collins Nzovu, said in a statement that the decision would initially affect three districts where charcoal production is rampant.

Nzovu said charcoal production was rampant in the central and southern provinces, before spreading to other parts of the country.

Persons currently in possession of valid cord wood permits have only until May 1, to finalise their charcoal production, he said.

He added that the exercise would be extended to other districts as the ministry continue to assess tree stock levels across the country.

The ministry, he said, recorded increased levels of deforestation and land degradation due to illegal and massive cutting down of trees for charcoal production.

According to him, the country is expecting a drought due to poor rains, and the massive cutting down of trees over the years, which contributed to severe drought.

He called for concerted efforts from stakeholders to reduce the impact of drought by conserving remaining trees across the country. (Xinhua/NAN)