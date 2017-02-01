W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sports »

Governor Ugwuanyi Fires Enugu Rangers Boss, Appoints Ex-Super Eagles Coach, Chukwu

Jan 30 2017 /

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last, Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has fired the General manager of

Australian Open 2017: Federer Defeats Nadal

Jan 29 2017 /

Australian Open: Roger Federer makes 18th Grand Slam Final

Jan 27 2017 /

World News »

Prominent Democrats Oppose Neil Gorsuch For Apex Court Appointment

Feb 1 2017 /

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prominent Democrats have strongly opposed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the vacant

Stalemate As Democrat Senators Shun Confirmation Votes Of Trump Cabinet’s Nominees

Jan 31 2017 /

Austria Hints on Plan to Ban Use of Full–Face Veils – Niqab

Jan 31 2017 /

Articles/Opinion »

Magu: President Buhari did the right thing, by Uche Ugboajah

Jan 27 2017 /

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for

 OPINION: Halting Southern Kaduna Killings

Jan 24 2017 /

ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power Drunk

Jan 20 2017 /

MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben Abati

Jan 17 2017 /

OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and Fears

Dec 23 2016 /

Entertainment »

Firm Begins Music Talent Hunt in South East, Winner Gets Record Deal

By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu (African Examiner) – A Lagos based promotional outfit, ‘Grounded Promotions Entertainment’, has unveiled a...

Jan 31 2017 /

Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50

Jan 4 2017 /

Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart Attack

Dec 19 2016 /

Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to Reunite

Dec 9 2016 /

Southern Africa

Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth to Hand Over to Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth says he is stepping down to hand power to his...

Jan 21 2017 /

West Africa

Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure...

Jan 21 2017 /

East/Central Africa

Chad Foreign Minister Elected New African Union Chairman

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat has been elected the new African Union (AU)...

Jan 30 2017 /

North Africa

28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...

Dec 31 2016 /
