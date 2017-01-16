W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Southern Africa

Nigeria’s Super Falcons Beat Cameroon to Win 8th African Title

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Super Falcons have again emerged champions of Africa after beating Cameroon...

Dec 3 2016 /

West Africa

Busted: Gambia’s Ambassador, Jammeh’s Ally Caught Sending Nude Pic to White Girl

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gambian ambassador to the United Nations in New York, Samsudeen Sart was allegedly...

Jan 8 2017 /

East/Central Africa

Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...

Jan 15 2017 /

North Africa

28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...

Dec 31 2016 /
LATEST POSTS

