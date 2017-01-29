News »
I Didn’t Join APC Because PDP Denied Me Contracts, Says NwobdoJan 29 2017 /
By IGNATIUS OKPARA,Enugu Nigeria (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A one time Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Nwobodo has reiterated…
Business »
Risk Managers Charge Business Owners to Invest on Global Politics, Policy MakingJan 25 2017 /
By Tajudeen Balogun LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Business organizations in Nigeria have been charged to ”invest more resources” on better monitoring…
Photos »
-
PHOTO NEWS: Vice President Osinbajo Receives Freed 21 Chibok Girls; Photo by Sunday Aghaeze …
-
PHOTO NEWS: PMB In New York PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Lagos…
-
Photo News – Medical Vacation: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Amidst Colorful Reception …
-
PHOTO NEWS: 2nd Regional Security Summit, Abuja 2016, Saturday, 14th May 2016 …
-
-
Photo News: Buhari Departs to China for a working Visit, Sunday, April 10, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Receives Obasanjo at Aso Rock, Thursday, April 07, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Attending Nuclear Security Summit …
-
Photo News: Buhari Arrives Washington DC to Attend 4th Nuclear Security Summit (30th March, 2016) …
-
Photo News: Governor Seriake Dickson Second Term Swearing in Ceremony …
Sports »
Australian Open 2017: Federer Defeats NadalJan 29 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Roger Federer Sunday defeated fellow giant Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open 2017 men’s final.
World News »
US Group Condemns Trump for Backing Torture as Effective Interrogation TechniqueJan 27 2017 /
*Says US Should Lead by Example (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In response to his recent comments, Freedom House, a leading US
Articles/Opinion »
Magu: President Buhari did the right thing, by Uche UgboajahJan 27 2017 /
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for
OPINION: Halting Southern Kaduna KillingsJan 24 2017 /
ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power DrunkJan 20 2017 /
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben AbatiJan 17 2017 /
OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and FearsDec 23 2016 /
Entertainment »
Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last prominent singer Janet Jackson has been put to bed at the...Jan 4 2017 /
Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart AttackDec 19 2016 /
Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to ReuniteDec 9 2016 /
Foremost British Rock Musician, Greg Lake Dies at 69Dec 8 2016 /
News Across Nigeria »
Abia Police Arrest, Parade 4 Notorious Rape SuspectsJan 29 2017 /
By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Umuahia, Nigeria (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia state police command has arrested and paraded four suspected notorious
IDPs Accidental Bombing: Setting Up Investigation Committee Unnecessary, Says Ex-Delta MILADJan 27 2017 /
Lagos Constitutes 12-Member Economic Advisory CommitteeJan 25 2017 /
Southern Africa
Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth to Hand Over to Son
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth says he is stepping down to hand power to his...Jan 21 2017 /
West Africa
Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure...Jan 21 2017 /
East/Central Africa
Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...Jan 15 2017 /
North Africa
28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...Dec 31 2016 /