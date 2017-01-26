W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Sports »

LMC Hammers Rangers FC, Earn N2.750million Fines Over Unruly Conduct

Jan 19 2017 /

By Ignatius Okpara ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s defending champion, Rangers International, FC of Enugu has incurred the wrath

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS, GABON 2017: Group standing, fixtures and results

Jan 18 2017 /

Roger Federer Returns After Injury; Reaches Australian Open Second Round

Jan 16 2017 /

World News »

Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit

Jan 21 2017 /

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure of former

Women Rally Against Trump Over Suspected Rights Abuse In Washington

Jan 21 2017 /

Donald Trump Takes Oath as 45th US President

Jan 20 2017 /

Articles/Opinion »

 OPINION: Halting Southern Kaduna Killings

Jan 24 2017 /

Adewale Kupoluyi (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A friend recently told me that he had stopped monitoring news. When I asked him

ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power Drunk

Jan 20 2017 /

MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben Abati

Jan 17 2017 /

OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and Fears

Dec 23 2016 /

OPINION: Will Akeredolu Deliver On His Campaign Promises?

Dec 13 2016 /

Southern Africa

Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth to Hand Over to Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth says he is stepping down to hand power to his...

Jan 21 2017 /

West Africa

East/Central Africa

Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...

Jan 15 2017 /

North Africa

28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...

Dec 31 2016 /
AFCON GABON 2017 Results:

Q/Finals Fixtures

28 January 2017
-Burkina Faso vs Tunisia
-Senegal vs Cameroon

29 January 2017
-RD Congo vs Ghana
-Egypt v Morocco

More Results

