News »
Exclusive: Fear Grips PDP as Mass Defection of Governors, top Chieftains Looms in South EastJan 26 2017 /
By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The ongoing defection wave blowing across the south- East states, of Nigeria, particularly…
Business »
Risk Managers Charge Business Owners to Invest on Global Politics, Policy MakingJan 25 2017 /
By Tajudeen Balogun LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Business organizations in Nigeria have been charged to ”invest more resources” on better monitoring…
Photos »
-
PHOTO NEWS: Vice President Osinbajo Receives Freed 21 Chibok Girls; Photo by Sunday Aghaeze …
-
PHOTO NEWS: PMB In New York PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Lagos…
-
Photo News – Medical Vacation: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Amidst Colorful Reception …
-
PHOTO NEWS: 2nd Regional Security Summit, Abuja 2016, Saturday, 14th May 2016 …
-
-
Photo News: Buhari Departs to China for a working Visit, Sunday, April 10, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Receives Obasanjo at Aso Rock, Thursday, April 07, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Attending Nuclear Security Summit …
-
Photo News: Buhari Arrives Washington DC to Attend 4th Nuclear Security Summit (30th March, 2016) …
-
Photo News: Governor Seriake Dickson Second Term Swearing in Ceremony …
Sports »
LMC Hammers Rangers FC, Earn N2.750million Fines Over Unruly ConductJan 19 2017 /
By Ignatius Okpara ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s defending champion, Rangers International, FC of Enugu has incurred the wrath
World News »
Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s ExitJan 21 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure of former
Donald Trump Takes Oath as 45th US PresidentJan 20 2017 /
Articles/Opinion »
OPINION: Halting Southern Kaduna KillingsJan 24 2017 /
Adewale Kupoluyi (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A friend recently told me that he had stopped monitoring news. When I asked him
ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power DrunkJan 20 2017 /
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben AbatiJan 17 2017 /
OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and FearsDec 23 2016 /
Entertainment »
Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last prominent singer Janet Jackson has been put to bed at the...Jan 4 2017 /
Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart AttackDec 19 2016 /
Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to ReuniteDec 9 2016 /
Foremost British Rock Musician, Greg Lake Dies at 69Dec 8 2016 /
News Across Nigeria »
Lagos Constitutes 12-Member Economic Advisory CommitteeJan 25 2017 /
IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Government has inaugurated a 12-member Economic Advisory Committee headed by renowned accountant
Ekiti PDP Crisis: Court Sacks Pro-Fayose’s FactionJan 24 2017 /
Southern Africa
Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth to Hand Over to Son
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth says he is stepping down to hand power to his...Jan 21 2017 /
West Africa
Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure...Jan 21 2017 /
East/Central Africa
Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...Jan 15 2017 /
North Africa
28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...Dec 31 2016 /