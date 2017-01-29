W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Southern Africa

Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth to Hand Over to Son

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth says he is stepping down to hand power to his...

Jan 21 2017 /

West Africa

Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure...

Jan 21 2017 /

East/Central Africa

Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...

Jan 15 2017 /

North Africa

28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...

Dec 31 2016 /
AFCON GABON 2017 Results:

Q/Finals Results

28 January 2017
-Burkina Faso 2 - 0 Tunisia
-Senegal 4 - 5 Cameroon (Penalty)

29 January 2017
-RD Congo vs Ghana
-Egypt v Morocco

