News »
Ex-President Yahya Jammeh Bows Out, Leaves The GambiaJan 21 2017 /
Gambia’s former President Yahya Jammeh has left the country in the wake of elections that ousted him after 22 years…
Business »
NNPC Dispels Rumour On Planned Petrol Pump Price HikeJan 19 2017 /
By Ganiyu Nasirudeen ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has urged motorists in Abuja and…
Photos »
-
PHOTO NEWS: Vice President Osinbajo Receives Freed 21 Chibok Girls; Photo by Sunday Aghaeze …
-
PHOTO NEWS: PMB In New York PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Lagos…
-
Photo News – Medical Vacation: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Amidst Colorful Reception …
-
PHOTO NEWS: 2nd Regional Security Summit, Abuja 2016, Saturday, 14th May 2016 …
-
-
Photo News: Buhari Departs to China for a working Visit, Sunday, April 10, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Receives Obasanjo at Aso Rock, Thursday, April 07, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Attending Nuclear Security Summit …
-
Photo News: Buhari Arrives Washington DC to Attend 4th Nuclear Security Summit (30th March, 2016) …
-
Photo News: Governor Seriake Dickson Second Term Swearing in Ceremony …
Sports »
LMC Hammers Rangers FC, Earn N2.750million Fines Over Unruly ConductJan 19 2017 /
By Ignatius Okpara ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s defending champion, Rangers International, FC of Enugu has incurred the wrath
World News »
Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s ExitJan 21 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure of former
Donald Trump Takes Oath as 45th US PresidentJan 20 2017 /
Articles/Opinion »
ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power DrunkJan 20 2017 /
By Tajudeen Balogun, Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Everything in human’s life keeps changing. Apart
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben AbatiJan 17 2017 /
OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and FearsDec 23 2016 /
Entertainment »
Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last prominent singer Janet Jackson has been put to bed at the...Jan 4 2017 /
Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart AttackDec 19 2016 /
Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to ReuniteDec 9 2016 /
Foremost British Rock Musician, Greg Lake Dies at 69Dec 8 2016 /
News Across Nigeria »
Exclusive: Acute Kerosene Scarcity Hits Enugu, Litre now Sells For N600, Restaurants Hike Food PriceJan 18 2017 /
By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The present acute scarcity of kerosene being witnessed in parts of
Gambia: Jammeh Declares 90-Day State of Emergency As Nigeria Deploys Warship, Senegal to Lead Ground TroopsJan 17 2017 /
Southern Africa
Nigeria’s Super Falcons Beat Cameroon to Win 8th African Title
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Super Falcons have again emerged champions of Africa after beating Cameroon...Dec 3 2016 /
West Africa
Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure...Jan 21 2017 /
East/Central Africa
Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...Jan 15 2017 /
North Africa
28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...Dec 31 2016 /