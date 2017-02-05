News »
Buhari Extends Medical Leave, Writes National AssemblyFeb 5 2017 /
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Just as the country awaiting his return to work, President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National…
BREAKING: Kano DSS Director DiesFeb 4 2017 /
Business »
APC Hails Nigeria-Niger Crude Oil Pipeline; Refining PlanFeb 2 2017 /
Ayodele Afolabi, Abuja ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun…
Photos »
PHOTO NEWS: Vice President Osinbajo Receives Freed 21 Chibok Girls; Photo by Sunday Aghaeze …
PHOTO NEWS: PMB In New York PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Lagos…
Photo News – Medical Vacation: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Amidst Colorful Reception …
PHOTO NEWS: 2nd Regional Security Summit, Abuja 2016, Saturday, 14th May 2016 …
Photo News: Buhari Departs to China for a working Visit, Sunday, April 10, 2016 …
Photo News: Buhari Receives Obasanjo at Aso Rock, Thursday, April 07, 2016 …
Photo News: Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Attending Nuclear Security Summit …
Photo News: Buhari Arrives Washington DC to Attend 4th Nuclear Security Summit (30th March, 2016) …
Photo News: Governor Seriake Dickson Second Term Swearing in Ceremony …
Sports »
NFF Slams N4m Fine on Rangers Over Fans Unruly ConductFeb 3 2017 /
By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu Nigeria (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Barely three weeks after the League Management Company (LMC), fined the Nigeria
World News »
Prominent Democrats Oppose Neil Gorsuch For Apex Court AppointmentFeb 1 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Prominent Democrats have strongly opposed President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch for the vacant
Articles/Opinion »
Magu: President Buhari did the right thing, by Uche UgboajahJan 27 2017 /
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that President Muhammadu Buhari has resubmitted the name of Ibrahim Magu to the Senate for
OPINION: Halting Southern Kaduna KillingsJan 24 2017 /
ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power DrunkJan 20 2017 /
MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben AbatiJan 17 2017 /
OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and FearsDec 23 2016 /
Entertainment »
Firm Begins Music Talent Hunt in South East, Winner Gets Record Deal
By IGNATIUS OKPARA, Enugu (African Examiner) – A Lagos based promotional outfit, ‘Grounded Promotions Entertainment’, has unveiled a...Jan 31 2017 /
Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50Jan 4 2017 /
Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart AttackDec 19 2016 /
Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to ReuniteDec 9 2016 /
News Across Nigeria »
Gov. Ugwuanyi Donates Laptops, Other ICT Items To MagistratesFeb 3 2017 /
By Ignatius Okpara ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of measures to equip magistrates in the state to enhance
Southern Africa
Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth to Hand Over to Son
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Mauritian Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth says he is stepping down to hand power to his...Jan 21 2017 /
West Africa
The Choices Of Africa, By Owei Lakemfa
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – It had been an hard choice; Africa electing a new Chairperson of the African Union Commission...Feb 4 2017 /
East/Central Africa
Chad Foreign Minister Elected New African Union Chairman
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Chadian Foreign Minister Moussa Faki Mahamat has been elected the new African Union (AU)...Jan 30 2017 /
North Africa
28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...Dec 31 2016 /