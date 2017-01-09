News »
BREAKING: After Adeboye’s Controversial Retirement, Buhari Sacks Financial Reporting Council BossJan 9 2017 /
By Niyi Adeyi, Abuja ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting…
Business »
NNPC Moves To Pacify Niger Delta Stakeholders To Pipeline VandalismJan 5 2017 /
By Ganiyu Nasirudeen ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has hinted it will include stakeholders…
Photos »
-
PHOTO NEWS: Vice President Osinbajo Receives Freed 21 Chibok Girls; Photo by Sunday Aghaeze …
-
PHOTO NEWS: PMB In New York PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Lagos…
-
Photo News – Medical Vacation: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Amidst Colorful Reception …
-
PHOTO NEWS: 2nd Regional Security Summit, Abuja 2016, Saturday, 14th May 2016 …
-
-
Photo News: Buhari Departs to China for a working Visit, Sunday, April 10, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Receives Obasanjo at Aso Rock, Thursday, April 07, 2016 …
-
Photo News: Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Attending Nuclear Security Summit …
-
Photo News: Buhari Arrives Washington DC to Attend 4th Nuclear Security Summit (30th March, 2016) …
-
Photo News: Governor Seriake Dickson Second Term Swearing in Ceremony …
Sports »
Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As New CoachJan 5 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Marco Silva has been confirmed as the Hull City’s new boss. The 39-year-old Portuguese and
Hull City Sack Manager, Mike PhelanJan 4 2017 /
World News »
ECOWAS Leaders to Visit Gambia Wednesday, Want Jammeh to Respect His Country’s ConstitutionJan 9 2017 /
ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) on Monday resolved to use all constitutional
Articles/Opinion »
OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and FearsDec 23 2016 /
By Leo Igwe BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For over five years I have been living in Europe, and I
Entertainment »
Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last prominent singer Janet Jackson has been put to bed at the...Jan 4 2017 /
Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart AttackDec 19 2016 /
Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to ReuniteDec 9 2016 /
Foremost British Rock Musician, Greg Lake Dies at 69Dec 8 2016 /
News Across Nigeria »
Planned Shutdown of Abuja Airport Disastrous -GroupJan 9 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pro-democracy and Non-Governmental Organization- HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA) has condemned the planned six
Book: “Bayelsa’s Landmark Election; How Dickson Deployed People Power to Defeat Federal Might”Jan 6 2017 /
Southern Africa
Nigeria’s Super Falcons Beat Cameroon to Win 8th African Title
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Super Falcons have again emerged champions of Africa after beating Cameroon...Dec 3 2016 /
West Africa
Busted: Gambia’s Ambassador, Jammeh’s Ally Caught Sending Nude Pic to White Girl
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gambian ambassador to the United Nations in New York, Samsudeen Sart was allegedly...Jan 8 2017 /
East/Central Africa
ECOWAS Leaders to Visit Gambia Wednesday, Want Jammeh to Respect His Country’s Constitution
ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) on Monday resolved to use...Jan 9 2017 /
North Africa
28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...Dec 31 2016 /