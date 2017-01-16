News »
Breaking News: Bomb Explosion Rocks University of Maiduguri, Kills Professor, 4 othersJan 16 2017 /
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria— Witnesses say two bombs have exploded at Nigeria’s northeastern University of Maiduguri, killing five people, including a professor.…
MTEF, Aviation Crisis, CAMA, UBEC Amendment Top Senate Plenary This WeekJan 16 2017 /
Ayodele Afolabi, Abuja ABUJA, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The passage of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy…
PHOTO NEWS: Vice President Osinbajo Receives Freed 21 Chibok Girls; Photo by Sunday Aghaeze …
PHOTO NEWS: PMB In New York PHOTO: President Muhammadu Buhari, with the Lagos…
Photo News – Medical Vacation: Buhari Returns to Nigeria Amidst Colorful Reception …
PHOTO NEWS: 2nd Regional Security Summit, Abuja 2016, Saturday, 14th May 2016 …
Photo News: Buhari Departs to China for a working Visit, Sunday, April 10, 2016 …
Photo News: Buhari Receives Obasanjo at Aso Rock, Thursday, April 07, 2016 …
Photo News: Buhari Returns to Nigeria After Attending Nuclear Security Summit …
Photo News: Buhari Arrives Washington DC to Attend 4th Nuclear Security Summit (30th March, 2016) …
Photo News: Governor Seriake Dickson Second Term Swearing in Ceremony …
FIFA Extends World Cup Teams From 32 to 48 CountriesJan 10 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The world football governing body FIFA has expanded the world cup participating teams to 48 from
Hull City Appoint Marco Silva As New CoachJan 5 2017 /
Brexit: Pound Depreciates Ahead Of Theresa EU SpeechJan 16 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As UK Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to deliver Brexit speech Tuesday, the pound has
OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and FearsDec 23 2016 /
By Leo Igwe BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – For over five years I have been living in Europe, and I
Janet Jackson Gives Birth to A Baby Boy At 50
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At last prominent singer Janet Jackson has been put to bed at the...Jan 4 2017 /
Hollywood Actress Zsa Zsa Dies Of Heart AttackDec 19 2016 /
Tiwa Savage, Teebliz Move to ReuniteDec 9 2016 /
Foremost British Rock Musician, Greg Lake Dies at 69Dec 8 2016 /
Anti-Corruption: Magu Must Quit to Save Nigeria From Global Embarrassment –CoalitionJan 16 2017 /
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A civil rights movement under the aegis of Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CGGCI), on
FG Should Fast-Track Peace Process in N’Delta -DicksonJan 15 2017 /
Nigeria’s Super Falcons Beat Cameroon to Win 8th African Title
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Super Falcons have again emerged champions of Africa after beating Cameroon...Dec 3 2016 /
Busted: Gambia’s Ambassador, Jammeh’s Ally Caught Sending Nude Pic to White Girl
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gambian ambassador to the United Nations in New York, Samsudeen Sart was allegedly...Jan 8 2017 /
Gambia Impasse: Barrow to Stay in Senegal Until Inauguration
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his...Jan 15 2017 /
28 Killed, Over 50 Injured in Baghdad Twin Bomb Attack
BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 28 people were killed, while over 50 injured Saturday, in a...Dec 31 2016 /