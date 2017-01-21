W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

LMC Hammers Rangers FC, Earn N2.750million Fines Over Unruly Conduct

Jan 19 2017 /

By Ignatius Okpara ENUGU, NIGERIA (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s defending champion, Rangers International, FC of Enugu has incurred the wrath

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS, GABON 2017: Group standing, fixtures and results

Jan 18 2017 /

Roger Federer Returns After Injury; Reaches Australian Open Second Round

Jan 16 2017 /

Barely 24 hours after Pledge, Gambians Still Await Jammeh’s Exit

Jan 21 2017 /

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following his promise late Friday to step down, Gambians Saturday await the departure of former

Women Rally Against Trump Over Suspected Rights Abuse In Washington

Jan 21 2017 /

Donald Trump Takes Oath as 45th US President

Jan 20 2017 /

ANALYSIS – Yahya Jammeh: The ‘Old School’ Power Drunk

Jan 20 2017 /

By Tajudeen Balogun, Head, African Examiner, Nigeria Bureau BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Everything in human’s life keeps changing. Apart

MMM, Sambisa And The Boy Died, By Reuben Abati

Jan 17 2017 /

OPINION: Terror in Europe: Worries and Fears

Dec 23 2016 /

OPINION: Will Akeredolu Deliver On His Campaign Promises?

Dec 13 2016 /

Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor Going Astray, By Adewale Giwa

Dec 8 2016 /

Nigeria's Super Falcons Beat Cameroon to Win 8th African Title

BALTIMORE, MD (AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Super Falcons have again emerged champions of Africa after beating Cameroon...

Dec 3 2016 /

AFCON GABON 2017 Results:

Latest Results:
(Group C) 20 January 2017
• Cote d'Ivoire 2 - 2 DR Congo
• Morocco 3 - 1 Togo

Fixtures:
(Group D) 21 January 2017
• Ghana 1 - 0 Mali
• Egypt 1 - 0 Uganda

