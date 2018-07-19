PDP Faults Buhari’s Request of N242bn Virement to Fund 2019 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Presidency’s request for N242 billion from the 2018 Budget, for 2019 elections, contending such demand constitutes a threat to the incoming polls.

The party made its position known on the matter in a statement issued in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan.

PDP complained that the request on the National Assembly NASS to vire funds already allocated to other issues in 2018 Budget smacked of a ploy to frustrate the conduct of the elections.

Mr. Ologbondiyan insisted that the request to vire N242 billion already approved for other projects in 2018 budget, to finance INEC and other agency ahead of 2019 elections was deliberately set to drag the elections into financial controversy.

He alleged that the request was capable of inducing disagreements in the polity, cause confusion in the electoral system and set the stage for a political crisis capable of frustrating the elections.

Also, the PDP argued that the request was not in consonant with constitutional provisions and extant rules guiding legislative virement of funds already meant for constituency development projects.

The opposition therefore advised that rather than such specific request, President Muhammadu Buhari should send “a fresh supplementary budget to the National Assembly for whatever amount he seeks for INEC instead of seeking for a controversial virement.”

PDP added that Nigerians were eager to have the 2019 general elections, and were not ready for anything that would constitute threat to it.

“We therefore urge the President to follow the rules and submit a fresh supplementary budget or seek other legitimate ways and means, devoid of bottlenecks, to finance the elections.

“Nothing must stop the 2019 general elections and the process must be credible, free and fair,” it stated.

PDP warned against actions that would drag the country into unnecessary electoral crisis.

The Senate President had Tuesday read President Buhari’s letter at the plenary, requesting that part of insertion the NASS input into the 2018 budget be vired to fund preparation for the next year general elections.

