104,403 Northerners, 23,088 Southerners Apply For Police Recruitment

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 127,491 candidates who applied to join the police will from Tuesday arrive at the various state police command headquarters nationwide to begin their physical screening.

The applicants comprise 104,403 from the North and 23,088 from the Southern part of the country.

A breakdown of this number revealed that Abia State has 596 constable applicants; Akwa Ibom 3,536; Anambra 314; Bayelsa 759; Cross River 2,704; Delta 976; Ebonyi 463; Edo 1,206; Ekiti 1,417; Enugu 707; Imo 852; Lagos 562; Ogun 1,154; Ondo 2,472; Osun 2,006; Oyo 1,767 and Rivers 1,597.

Others include Plateau 4,100; Kebbi 3,596; Katsina 7,605; Kano 7,557; Kaduna 7,436; Jigawa 4,951; Benue 6,578; Adamawa 8,206; Bauchi 7,140; Borno 8,693; Federal Capital Territory 4,418; Kogi 4,412; Kwara 2,410; Nasarawa 4,700; Niger 4,672; Sokoto 2,450; Taraba 4,075; Yobe 4,992; Gombe, 4,416 and Zamfara 1,990.

A wireless message targeted to the applicants urged them to resume at specified police commands from February 1-20.

The applicants were directed to come with their National Identity Number, original and duplicate copies of credentials, certificates of origin, birth certificates or declaration of age, printouts of application, and duly completed guarantor’s forms.

The message tasked the officers in charge of the exercise to make sure that screened candidates are recommended only on merit and It warned against corrupt practices, enjoining the officers to adhere strictly to the guidelines enshrined in the Police Act and Regulations.

“You are to ensure that nominated Special Investigation Bureaus are present at the various states and FCT command headquarters designated as centres for the exercise, before, during, and after the physical screening.

“They are to draw up threat analysis at their respective centers and profile all invited applicants so that criminal elements are not recruited into the force,” the order from the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, read.

The police chief also directed that only indigenes of the state be screened as the screening would be conducted on a local government basis.