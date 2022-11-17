133 Million Nigerians ‘re Poor – NBS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has stated that 133 million Nigerians are multidimensionally poor.

The NBS disclosed this on Thursday in its latest National Multidimensional Poverty Index Report.

According to the report, 63 per cent of Nigerians are poor because they lack access to health, education, and living standards, alongside unemployment and shocks.

The report also indicated that three out of five Nigerians live in poverty.

According to the statistical office, the Nigeria MPI (2022) survey was done across the 109 senatorial districts, showing a baseline for the local government area (LGA) survey due in 2023, and future two-yearly national surveys. It also indicated that the MPI offers a multivariate form of poverty assessment, identifying deprivations across health, education, living standards, work and shocks.