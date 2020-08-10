Suspected Gunmen Kill 13 In Benue Village

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of 13 villagers by unknown gunmen in Edikwu District, Apa Local Government Area (LGA).

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Catherine Anene, made the confirmation in a statement Monday in Makurdi, the capital city.

Anene said that the district had overtime experienced incessant crisis over chieftaincy tussle until the state government intervened and peace returned in the community.

She said the suspected attackers remained unknown while investigation into the matter had already commenced.

“Edikwu district, Ukpogbo, in Apa LGA was experiencing incessant crises over chieftaincy affairs untill May 25, when the Benue government convened a peace meeting, headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr Benson Abounu to put an end to the rancour.

“Peace was restored to the area but on Aug. 10, at about 04:00hrs, information was received that about 20 armed men invaded the community and shot sporadically at members of the community.

“A team of police officers were deployed to the scene where 13 corpses were recovered. Investigation is still in progress”. Anene stated.

Reports have it that the suspected gunmen stormed the community early for hours of today, shooting sporadically and burning down houses, leaving many people dead while others are still missing.