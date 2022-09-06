15 Abducted Children Regain Freedom As Police Arrest Fake Rev. Sister In Rivers

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rivers State Police Command has nabbed a suspected fake Reverend Sister, identified as Maureen Wechinwu who is allegedly involved in child theft.

The police also freed fifteen children from her residence in Aluu Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka, who paraded the suspect and twenty other suspects at the command’s headquarters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday stated that ,operatives of the CP Monitoring Unit acting on intelligence “stormed the residence of the suspect” and found the children.

CP Eboka stated that some of the minors narrated to him how they were “abducted” and given to the suspected fake Reverend Sister who sold them to her customers who are within and outside the state.

He said: “On 3rd September 2022, Operation Restore Peace Personnel of the Command, acting on credible information regarding hideout of child traffickers, stormed Omuigwe Abuja Phase II, Aluu, in Ikwerre Local Government Area where a lady, who claimed to be a Rev. Sister, Maureen Wechinwu age 44yrs was arrested.

“Fifteen children were rescued.”

Speaking to newsmen at the police headquarters, the suspect alleged that she used to be a Rev. Sister in England and she admitted that she “pays some people to supply” some of the children.