18 Dead In Truck Accident On Kebbi Road

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The police command in Kebbi has confirmed the death of 18 persons following an accident involving a truck conveying passengers and cows.

Nafi’u Abubakar, spokesperson of the Kebbi police command, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

According to Abubakar, the accident occurred around 11pm on Sunday at Malisa village in Gwandu LGA of the state.

Abubakar said the truck with registration number SRP 442 XA, was conveying passengers and cows from Illela LGA of Sokoto state to Lagos.

“On reaching Malisa junction, the driver lost control of the truck and it fell down. As a result, 42 passengers sustained various degrees of injury,” the statement reads.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, instantly rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to General hospital Gwandu, for treatment.

“A medical doctor in the hospital confirmed 18 dead, while the remaining victims are currently responding to treatment.

“Similarly, 16 cows also died as a result of the accident.”

The police commissioner commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured passengers.

“The CP called on the NURTW, NARTO and other road users to always ensure they employ adequate safety measures in their vehicles and be conscious while driving, with a view to preventing future occurrence,” he added.

“They should observe the speed limit, avoid overloading, recklessness, and be more careful while driving.”

NAN