18 Foreigners With PVCs Repatriated

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 18 foreigners arrested over alleged possession of permanent voter cards (PVCs) in Oyo State have been repatriated by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Isah Dansuleiman, NIS comptroller in the state stated this on Wednesday at a sensitisation programme for stakeholders on the 2023 general election.

According to Dansuleiman, the operatives nabbed the foreigners in a raid carried out across the state in October.

“No migrant, regardless of their status, should participate in the 2023 general elections, and any migrant caught in possession of voter card will face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

“Those using them know their status but use them for their selfish reasons to procure voter cards.”