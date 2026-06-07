Over 1,000 Nigerians Seek Evacuation from South Africa Amid Rising Attacks

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – More than 1,000 Nigerians living in South Africa have registered to return home following a fresh wave of xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals.

According to Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1,094 Nigerians have so far indicated interest in the voluntary repatriation programme, a sharp increase from the 130 who initially applied when the scheme was first announced.

The Nigerian government said officials from both Nigeria and South Africa are conducting a joint screening exercise to determine who qualifies for evacuation.

South African immigration and police authorities are also participating in the process. Once the screening is completed, authorities will determine the final number of returnees and arrange evacuation flights.

The development comes after weeks of anti-immigrant protests and attacks in parts of South Africa.

Foreign nationals, including Nigerians, Ghanaians, Mozambicans, and Malawians, have reported harassment, threats, and violence. Some African governments have already begun evacuating their citizens amid fears that the situation could worsen.

Nigeria has repeatedly condemned attacks on its citizens in South Africa and has engaged South African authorities through diplomatic channels.

The Nigerian government said it remains committed to protecting its citizens abroad while ensuring that those who wish to return home can do so safely.

The latest crisis has revived memories of previous xenophobic attacks in South Africa that strained relations between Africa’s two largest economies.

Many observers have expressed concern that despite years of dialogue and promises of reform, tensions surrounding immigration and unemployment continue to fuel hostility toward foreign nationals.

For many Nigerians caught in the unrest, the decision to return home is not just about safety but also about uncertainty over their future in a country they once considered a land of opportunity.