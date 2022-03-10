2023: APC Thinking Of Igbo Presidential Candidate – Adeyanju

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju has alleged that the 2023 presidential ticket for the All Progressives Congress, APC will be heading to the South-South.

Adeyanju stated this Thursday on his Twitter page.

Uploading a picture of Rotimi Amaechi and Godwin Emefiele, Adeyanju stated that the

ruling party is thinking of giving its presidential ticket to an Igbo candidate.

According to him, sources in the APC informed him that the camp of Asiwaju Tinubu and Yemi Osinbajo will not be given the presidential ticket for 2023.

The tweet read: “APC presidential ticket is likely to go to the South-South and the advantage , both have is that they are considered to be Igbo men.

“South West will not get it according to many sources in APC. The ThiefNubu and Osinbajo camp will weep and cry and you heard it here first.”

The activist also added that former President Goodluck Jonathan has a greater chance of getting the presidential ticket than Tinubu.

“They are going to show ThiefNubu’ pepper in APC. Goodluck Jonathan has more chances of getting an APC ticket than him,” he tweeted.