Heavy Rains Kill Nearly Dozen, Destroy Property In Rwanda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – At least 11 people were confirmed dead and property destroyed in Rwanda after heavy rains pounded different parts of the country on Saturday overnight, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Monday.

Seven of the victims were from the Nyamasheke district in western Rwanda, while three were from the capital city Kigali, the ministry figures showed.

Some of the victims were killed by landslides while others died after their houses collapsed, according to the ministry.

In one incident, a landslide brought down a resident’s house, killing his three sons and injuring one in the Nyamasheke district.

The ministry said 13 other people in different districts were injured by the heavy rains which also brought down 100 houses in different areas.

Also destroyed were infrastructure, including electric poles, bridges and nearly 50 hectares of crops after being submerged by water in the Kayonza district in eastern Rwanda.

Preparations were underway to support the affected residents in terms of emergency shelter and burial arrangements.

It said while appealing to local authorities to ensure that residents living in places considered high-risk zones be relocated to safer areas.

Rwanda is expected to receive heavy rains from April 21 to 30, according to the National Meteorological Agency.

NAN