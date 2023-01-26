2023: Buhari Supports Tinubu For President, Says Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari has support for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Parry (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, stressing that his support was unquestioned

While reacting to a statement credited to elder statesman, Tanko Yakassi, expressing doubt over the support of Buhari for Tinubu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said Yakassi opinion was in sharp contrast to the actions of the President.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Shehu said only on Monday, Buhari attended a rally in Bauchi supporting Tinubu, adding that Presidential duties permitting, Buhari was scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

Shehu said in the statement, “Tanko Yakasai is unknown to the All Progressives Congress, APC. Everyone is entitled to their view, but what we do know is that his insight in a recent interview does not come from within the party or the President’s team. His support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is welcome although it is difficult to see what value it will add.

“He (Yakassi) is right to highlight his experience as a senior citizen, a leader in government and ability to reach out across divides are strong foundations for the highest office.

“But Yakasai’s questioning of the loyalties of President Muhammadu Buhari stands in sharp contrast to the actions of the President. Only on Monday, he was out at a rally in Bauchi supporting the flag bearer of the party. Presidential duties permitting, he is scheduled to make further appearances at campaign events in the coming weeks.

”His (Buhari) support for the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is unquestioned.

“If this wasn’t on TV, Yakasai’s unwise comment on the issue would have been dismissed as a misquotation. But he was live on TV.

“On this one against President Buhari, no one should take him seriously.

“Perhaps times are hard and the old man needs a bit of help.”, Shehu added.

Yakassi had in his statement on a television programme said, “what I realise is that I’m not sure if Buhari is happy with the candidature of Tinubu. That is the issue. He is APC because he is the

president elected on the platform of the APC but is he committed to Tinubu’s presidency? I have my doubt.”

When asked if he thinks Buhari is supporting the candidate of the PDP?, Yakassai said, “I don’t know but I have not seen the commitment from him of supporting the candidature of Tinubu in APC. I’m not sure if It’s APC or not but definitely, the personality of Tinubu doesn’t make him happy from my assessment of the situation.”