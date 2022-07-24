W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

2023: Don’t Be Distracted By Bbnaija , Yusuf Datti Tells Youths

Posted by Entertainment, Latest News Sunday, July 24th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice President candidate of Labour Party, Senator Yusuf Datti Ahmed, has enjoined supporters to remain steadfast in their campaign.

Datti tasked the “Obidients” not to be distracted with the TV reality show, Big Brother Naija season seven.

In a tweet by the Vice President candidate of LP on Saturday, he stated that the supporters need to remain focused.



He tweeted, “Dear #Obidients please don’t be distracted with the new season of the Tv show #BBNaija, we have a battle ahead of us.”

