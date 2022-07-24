2023: Don’t Be Distracted By Bbnaija , Yusuf Datti Tells Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice President candidate of Labour Party, Senator Yusuf Datti Ahmed, has enjoined supporters to remain steadfast in their campaign.

Datti tasked the “Obidients” not to be distracted with the TV reality show, Big Brother Naija season seven.

In a tweet by the Vice President candidate of LP on Saturday, he stated that the supporters need to remain focused.

He tweeted, “Dear #Obidients please don’t be distracted with the new season of the Tv show #BBNaija, we have a battle ahead of us.”