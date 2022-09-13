2023: Enugu APC Stakeholders Accuse Embattled Chairman, Agballa, Guber Candidate Of Working For Labour party

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Main Stream members of the All progressive Congress APC in Enugu State, have accused Embattled State Chairman of the party, Mr. Ugochukwu Agballa and it’s 2023 Guber Candidate, Chief Uche Nnaji, over working for the Labour party, calling on national leadership of the party to beam her searchlight on the Chapter before it is too late.

To give credence to their allegation, the group comprising founding members of the party in the State, said the recent transfer of APC state Secretariat located at the Government Reservation Area (GRA) Enugu, to Labour party by Agballa and co, calls for questioning by the party.

Recall that just recently, some top notch of the party from the state, including incumbent Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, Ex- president of the Senate, Chief Ken Nnamani, former governor of the state, Barrister Sullivan Chime, former Speaker of the state, Eugene Odoh, amongst others, had protested to the national leadership of the party in Abuja, requesting for Agballa’s removal.

The mainstream members alleged that “Agballa’s trading off of our Enugu APC’ Secretariat for his selfish political interest is his height of anti- party activity, and something the party must not allow to be swept under the carpet.

A statement issued by Chairman of the group who is also the pioneer Deputy state Chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Adolphus Ude Monday in Enugu, described as ‘unfortunate’ the deliberate and calculated attempt by Agballa and Nnaji, to frustrate APC’s effort in winning the 2023 election in Enugu State.

They regretted that the present leadership of the party under the watch of Agballa, has continued to work against the party in the state since he allegedly joined their fold through the back door.

“It’s now obvious and clear that the Enugu State Embattled Chairman of our great party, Ugochukwu Agballa and his co- travellers are determined to wreck- havoc on APC in Enugu state, come 2023, but we the genuine members won’t fold our arms to see that happen.

“We are therefore, urge the national leadership of our great party, led by Senator Adamu Abdulahi, to as a matter of urgency carry out investigation on how the APC State Secretariat located at the Government Reservation Area GRA was taken over by the Labour party in an election year.

“It’s really shameful that today, APC Enugu State has been thrown out of the state party office because Nnaji and his chairman Agballah are playing politics.

“This is same party office the immediate past State Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, has consistently paid for nine years.