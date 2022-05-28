(BREAKING): Tambuwal Steps Down, Endorses Atiku As PDP Presidential Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sokoto state governor and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Aminu Tambuwal, has withdrawn from the race.

He equally urged his supporters among the delegates to vote for the former president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

Tambuwal spoke shortly before the commencement of the election at the PDP national convention in Abuja

“Haven’t consulted so many people across the country the time has come to make the sacrifice for the good of the country and the party and also to minimise rancour and justle for power among aspirants I have come to conclusion to step down from the race. I urge my supporters to vote for Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Details later…